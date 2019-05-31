Speech to Text for Police Explain Mental Health Training For Officers

learn them. it's been over 24 hours since a woman was shot and killed during a confrontation with huntsville police. here's the new information we've learned today. police said crystal ragland asked officers to shoot her! they're still working to find out if she owned the gun she was holding during the exchange. an autopsy was ordered -- and it will include a full toxicology report. some of ragland's friends told waay 31 she struggled with mental illness. huntsville police have not commented on ragland's mental health because it's an on going investigation. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin asked huntsville police about how it trains officers to deal with these types of situations. syd, "huntsville police shared with me it has a crisis intervention team is made up of 40 officers. they work around the clock and across the city and are trained on how to answer all types of calls." lt. jon ware, huntsville police , "i've been a police officer for a long time. and over the years we've seen the calls for mental health go up and up and up and until recently you had to handle them the best way you knew how." lieutenant jon ware is the coordinator of huntsville police's crisis intervention team. he received special training nearly 3 years ago...and it gave him a new mindset when responding to calls. lt. jon ware, huntsville police , "if you don't have a mental illness or if you don't have a person in your family that you have dealt with with mental illness sometimes it can be overwhelming to even try to figure out how to help these people. you want to but you really just don't know where to point them in the right direction." ware is one of 40 certified officers on the team..but said every officer in the department undergoes crisis training which is focused on de-escalating situations and providing proper resources to people who are struggling. lt. jon ware, huntsville police , "if you just woke up and your suffering from a mental illness and your scared and your surrounded by a group of people some in uniform some with guns. and all you think is i got to get away. somebody is going to hurt something to that extent." he explained officers learn phrases to use and different approaches when responding to a call. and trying to send people with mental health problems for help instead of jail. the department hopes it helps prevent future calls. lt. jon ware, huntsville police , "it gives the officers on the street a lot more options on the street a lot more options on how to help the people..maybe it's the worst day of their life or they have been struggling with mental health for a long time either one of those people they can help." syd, "lieutenant war said more officers are expected to get certified in crisis intervention training. and he said all officers receive crisis intervention training each year. in huntsville sm waay 31 news."