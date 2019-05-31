Speech to Text for Huntsville Student

a huntsville student is among the 8 who made history at the scripps national spelling bee last night! erin howard had a little bit of the rocket city with her in d-c - 2 of her teachers made the trip to cheer her on! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. for erin -- this win was 4 years in the making! waay 31's alexis scott joins us live from mountain gap p-8 with how the school plans to celebrate erin's accomplishment s! erin howard is an 8th grade student here at mountain gap p- 8. her principal told me the one thing you could always find her doing... is practicing for this very moment. erin howard, scripps national spelling bee co-champion "i never expected for this to happen. i was convinced that the bell was going to ring on me at some point today. and for some reason it did not. i don't know. this is the culmination of the past six years of my life," after years of hard work and making it to the national competition 4 times... erin howard is now the co-champion of the scripps national spelling bee. heather bardwell, principal at mountain gap p- 8, told me any chance erin got... she would use it to study. principal heather bardwell, mountain gap elementary school "really every moment that she could, she studied. it wasn't strange to find her in the counselor's office with another student, paired up, going over words," bardwell said howard placed in the top 16 at last year's competition... and to see her win was a huge accomplishment not only for huntsville but the state of alabama. principal heather bardwell, mountain gap elementary school "there are students in huntsville,and in huntsville city that are doing great things that people may not know about," after 17 rounds, spelling bee officials told competitors there were not enough challenging words left in the dictionary. after successfully completing 3 more rounds, all 8 competitors still standing we're named co-champions and each was awarded the 50- thousand dollar cash prize. bardwell told me she'll use howard's win to motivate future students. principal heather bardwell, mountain gap elementary school "with hard work and dedication and time commitment, i mean, you really can do anything," as far as how the national spelling bee co-champion will act when she gets back? bardwell says she will most likely still be the same humble young lady she is. principal heather bardwell, mountain gap elementary school "when you meet erin howard, it's probably the last thing she's going to say is that she's the spelling bee champion," mountain gap p-8 staff told me they are planning something special for howard when she returns home next week. howard will attend grissom high school next year. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news. the congrats for erin have been pouring in all day! here's a look at just a few of them! senator richard shelby said "proud of your accomplishment and representation of #alabama on the national stage. great job, erin!" senator doug jones said, "smart, confidant and part of history to boot. all alabama is very proud of you!" jones did also send out another tweet asking her for some spelling help himself.. she also got shout-outs from the city school board -- and a couple thousand people on twitter! erin is the second student from alabama to