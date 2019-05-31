Speech to Text for Construction to expand the Von Braun Center is on schedule

you're looking at brand new video of the von braun center construction site ... we're bringing you the first look inside the expansion since construction started in august ... waay 31's sarah singleterry took a tour of the development today and shows us how far along they are - and what's to come ... nat cj drake "i think it's awesome that we just keep adding more stuff, and it's just going to make huntsville a really great place." cj drake is a huntsville native whose watched the city grow ... and can't wait to see the finished vbc expansion which includes a music hall ... restaurant ... and rooftop bar ... vbc executive director steve maples says the project is a perfect fit ... steve maples "it couldn't come at a better time with huntsville booming and the young generations trying to keep the workforce in huntsville. this is going to be a great little place. they're going to love it. according to maples the 14 million dollar expansion is funded by vbc revenue and huntsville's lodging tax ... and right now construction is on schedule and in budget ... sm "we think there will be an immediate return on investment. we're getting calls left and right now to book the music hall." sarah singleterry "once the project is finished this is going to be the brand new music hall complete with a permanent stage. about a thousand people will be able to fit where i'm standing now, and another 200 can be seated in the balcony upstairs." a large space for a growing city that drake can't wait to get back to ... cjd "i'm kind of sad because i am going off to college, but this just makes me want to come back right when i'm done and help watch huntsville grow. in huntsville ss waay 31 news maples told us they haven't announced an official grand opening date ... but the expansion will likely be complete in the next six to seven months