Speech to Text for Child on bike hit by car in Limestone County, flown to hospital in Birmingham

we're hearing from neighbors after a little boy was hit by a car in limestone county. state troops say the 12- year-old was riding his bike on rosie road yesterday when the wreck happened. waay 31's scottie kay learned how the community is rallying behind the young boy who is still in the hospital after this tragic incident this is the road where the little boy was hit while riding his bicycle on thursday. folks who live nearby tell me nothing like this has ever happened in their neighborhood, and they're thinking about everyone who was involved. pkg: corey gray, lives nearby "this is not a bad neighborhood. we feel safe with our kids roaming the neighborhood with other neighborhood kids. a lot of people walk and kids ride their bikes." corey gray, lives nearby "he was just a child, just having fun. it's a freak accident." corey gray ran outside thursday afternoon when he heard sirens and learned a boy was hit by a car while riding his bike. corey gray, lives nearby "he was just a child, just having fun. it's a freak accident." neighbors say bike-riding is a common sight on rosie road. destini long, lives nearby "i know there's a tall hill, so the man probably didn't see the child. and the child probably didn't see the driver." first responders said the twelve-year-old boy was airlifted to the children's hospital in birmingham with a head injury and a possible broken leg. it's something, as a father, gray says hit him hard. corey gray, lives nearby "any child. my child or a stranger's child, anybody having that type of accident, my heart is for them." neighbors tell me they'll be praying for the child and they're also thinking about the driver of the car that hit him. corey gray, lives nearby "i don't think he was in the wrong. it was just a freak accident. we're praying for him also, because i know that can be devastating as well." in the meantime... corey gray, lives nearby "we came together as a neighborhood back in 2011 when the tornadoes came through. this neighborhood will bounce back." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news neighbors told waay 31 they're confident the little boy will recover, and they're planning to throw a party for him once he's back home.