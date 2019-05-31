Speech to Text for Neighbors concerned about safety after Huntsville apartment shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon people who live at a north huntsville apartment complex are concerned about security after another shooting this week. huntsville police responded to the overlook apartments on sparkman drive after someone started shooting at cars and injured a person. this isn't the first shooting that's happened at the complex-- a string of shootings in 2017 led to the complex hiring off duty huntsville police to run security. waay 31's sydney martin is there live where people are still concerned about their security. dan, najahe- i called the overlook apartment's today and talked to the manager...she told me they do employ private security...but told me she couldn't talk about wednesday night's shooting because it s under investigation. lakiria davis, neighbor, "pow pow pow pow pow. it wasn't nothing like we are shooting a little bit and then we are going to stop shooting. it was constant. they were shooting." lakiria davis told me she lives at overlook apartments..and was inside wednesday night when the shooting started. her neighbor told me he just got home right after the shooting stopped. christopher oliver, neighbor, "a bunch of people out there and we were going to go out there. about 5 minutes later we leave to go to the gas station and get a few things and come back. and we come back and there were a bunch of people leaving the parking lot and speeding real fast." back in december of 2017, after multiple shootings happened at the complex, huntsville police told waay 31 management hired off duty officers to do security sundown to sun-up. huntsville police said they are no longer hired by the complex but it's unclear when they stopped doing security. i repeatedly tried to speak to the complex's management staff about security... but they declined to comment and referred me to their regional team. davis described what she normally sees. lakiria davis, neighbor,"it just be security. i guess they weren't there that night. but any other night we ride by they be sitting right there." both neighbors we talked to showed us letters the complex handed out the day after the shooting.. it explained what happened but didn't mention any new security. lakiria davis, neighbor, "they just did the safety rules. told them to lock the doors. stuff about their property it wasn't nothing about the shooting forreal." neighbors said this latest shooting put them back on edge..and they hope the person responsible is caught. christopher oliver, neighbor,"it's slightly nerve wracking from being so close to it. and not even knowing. my car could have gotten hit or i could have gotten hit." the apartment complex told me a regional manager could provide me a statement about security at the complex, but i'm still waiting to hear from them this afternoon. huntsville police said the case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. this afternoon traffic at the intersection of sullivan street and kyser boulevard in madison slowed down.. it was becasue of this crash involving a madison city schools bus. a spokesperson with the district said there were a