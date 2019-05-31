Clear
Madison City Schools bus involved in wreck at Sullivan Street, Kyser Boulevard

Posted: May 31, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

this afternoon traffic at the intersection of sullivan street and kyser boulevard in madison slowed down.. it was becasue of this crash involving a madison city schools bus. a spokesperson with the district said there were a few students on the bus but none were hurt. they were coming back from mill creek elementary school's early learning summer program.
