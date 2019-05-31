Speech to Text for Madison City Schools bus involved in wreck at Sullivan Street, Kyser Boulevard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon traffic at the intersection of sullivan street and kyser boulevard in madison slowed down.. it was becasue of this crash involving a madison city schools bus. a spokesperson with the district said there were a few students on the bus but none were hurt. they were coming back from mill creek elementary school's early learning summer program.