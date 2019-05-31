Speech to Text for House Speaker Calls Louisiana Abortion Ban "Draconian"

i'm will robinson-smith at that breaking news center. --within the past 10 minutes --house speaker nancy pelosi --weighed in on louisiana's new abortion ban --speaker called the six- week ban --"draconian" --saying it's part of "nationwide assault against women's reproductive freedoms." --the bill was signed into law yesterday by louisiana's democratic governor