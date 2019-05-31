Speech to Text for HPD officer involved shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning-- two huntsville police officers are waiting to find out what an incident review board determines. that's after the officers say they had no choice but to shoot a woman. 32- year- old crystal ragland died in the shooting. police say they got a call about a woman waiving a gun at neighbors. that was at stadium apartments yesterday morning. two officers got there and ended shooting ragland. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what is next in the investigation. casey? a parolee notification bill is headed to governor kay