Speech to Text for Latoria Mcquire murder trial

happening today -- a woman charged with murder will face a judge this morning for her pre-trial hearing. decatur police say latoria mcguire shot and killed a woman at courtyard apartments in decatur in august of 2017. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the morgan county courthouse with another look at this case. live greg...alyssa...in just a few hours...latoria mcguire will appear before a judge in what will be one of her final appearances before her trial begins. vo decatur police say mcguire shot caridad stripe at an apartment complex in 20-17. when first responders arrived they found stripe lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. stripe was taken to the hospital where she later died. mcguire left the scene -- but was pulled over after a detective recognized her vehicle. she was then taken into custody. police have not released a motive for the shooting.