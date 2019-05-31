Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. this morning, decatur police are investigating a this morning, decatur police are investigating a murder. investigators identified the victim as 18- year- old malachi mccray. this morning, decatur police are investigating a murder. investigators identified the victim as 18- year- old malachi mccray. police said they know everyone who was involved in the incident. but they have no probable cause to arrest anyone. a car bomb in afghanistan injured four us service members and caused seven afghan casualties. officials have not confirmed how many of those casualties are dead. the taliban was quick to claim responsibilty for the attack. it comes as the taliban and the us are trying to broker a peace deal. alyssa? today is the final day crews will be installing poles for a traffic signal on highway 72. crews are working at the burgeen road and dupree worthey road intersection. the installation begins at 9 a-m and will end at 2:30 in the afternoon. huntsville's erin howard is one of 8 finalists to win the scripps spelling bee cup! the mountain gap student's winning word was "erysipelas" . each winner will get 50- thousand dollars cash .... and their own trophy. the rocket city trash panda's big uniform reveal is coming up! the big reveal will be on june 20th at big spring park. all 5 of the team's uniforms will be unveiled. the reveal party will run from 6:30 to 8:30. for