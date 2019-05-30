Speech to Text for Remington layoffs could impact nearby businesses

areas. nearly two hundred employees at the gun-making company remington will soon be laid off in huntsville. the furlough is expected to start on june 3rd and last until august 2nd. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with a local business near the remington plant about how the furlough could impact them. those here at southbrew coffee say about half of their customer base is made up of people who work at remington. so to hear some of those folks could be laid off temporarily, the baristas here want their customers to know they'll still be here to provide support and coffee during that time. pkg: nikki cecil, barista at southbrew coffee "our customers are amazing. they're our family. they're our coffee family. if they don't come, we're like, 'i wonder if they're okay?'" nikki cecil has been working as a barista at southbrew coffee for two years, and says she's become very close with a lot of their regular customers. nikki cecil, barista at southbrew coffee "they're just so nice. i love them." cecil says a big chunk of the drive-thru coffee shop's income is from folks who work down the road at remington, and stop by on their way into work. nikki cecil, barista at southbrew coffee "we see them just about every day. there's this one guy who gets a large coffee with heavy whipping cream, and he is the nicest guy you'll ever meet." in fact, she's even memorized some of the remington workers' orders. nikki cecil, barista at southbrew coffee "there's one lady who comes and gets two frapps. one with coconut and lavender. she is pretty fabulous." so when cecil heard some of those customers could be laid off soon, she was devastated. not only because it could affect her job, but because she genuinely cares about them, and says she would miss seeing them every day. nikki cecil, barista at southbrew coffee "we want to help them, so we're going to give them a ten percent discount if they're furloughed. so, they can still enjoy their caffeine, because i know, if you don't have your caffeine, you get kind of grumpy." reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news just a few months ago, remington reimbursed several local governments more than a million dollars after they failed to meet certain hiring goals. the alabama department of commerce released the following statement regarding remington's upcoming plans for furloughs. "we will continue to monitor remington's current employment and payroll status to determine the appropriate