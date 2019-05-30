Speech to Text for Community holds candlelight vigil to honor young girl killed in accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the home is destroyed. new tonight at ten... the community in limestone county came together for a candlelight vigil to remember and honor 6 year old alivia bippen... she died in a car wreck on tuesday with her grandmother linda bippen... waay 31's kody fisher was at the vigil... he spoke with the bippen family... kody... what did they tell you? alivia's grandfather tells me she was special... and that she changed the lives of everyone she met... the family was too emotional to speak with me on camera... but the outpouring of love and support for this family tonight at the vigil shows just how much of an impact both alivia and linda had on the community... community... nats: 20 minutes before the candlelight vigil... rain community... nats: 20 minutes before the candlelight vigil... rain poured down from the sky... nats: as the storm finished moving through the area... this beautiful double rainbow lit up the sky... people coming to the candlelight vigil told me it was a sign from alivia and linda... the vigil was at creekside primary school... where alivia was went to kindergarten... nona adams/assistant principal at creekside primary "she was a precious kindergarten child here at creekside that loved to give the sweetest hugs every time we saw her in the hallway and always drew pictures and wrote how much she loved her family." alivia was with part of her family on tuesday... her grandmother linda was driving when they got into the head on collision on balch road just north of highway 72... as soon as word spread through the community... creekside primary knew they had to host this candlelight vigil... nona adams/assistant principal at creekside primary "to be able to honor her and share how much we love her." while the bippen family is challenged with figuring out how they will move forward from this tragedy... the community is making sure they know they aren't alone... dozens of families with kids of all ages... came to honor alivia and linda... the visitation and funeral for alivia and linda bippen will be on june 2nd... reporting live in limestone county... kody fisher... waay 31 news the driver of the other car had minor injuries but is expected to be okay. police are