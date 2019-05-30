Speech to Text for Officers on administrative duty after shooting

tonight ... 2 huntsville police officers are now on administrative duty after a confrontation that led to a woman being shot dead. they're awaiting an incident review board to decide whether they acted within department training and policy standards during today's fatal shooting ... the shooting happened at stadium apartments in west huntsville. that's right next to milton frank stadium. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. police said the woman they shot - crystal ragland - was waving a gun at neighbors at her apartment complex and wouldn't put the weapon down when officers arrived! waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at the huntsville police department. she walks us through what we know about the review process for the officer's involved ... lieutenant johnson said the department will share the results of the incident review board once available ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news