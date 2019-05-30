Speech to Text for Candlelight vigil in Limestone County honoring girl who died in crash

happening now. the community is coming together tonight for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember 6 year old alivia bippen... who died in a car accident on tuesday... with her grandmother linda bippen behind the wheel... waay 31's kody fisher is live at creekside primary school in limestone county where the vigil will take place... ... the candlelight vigil will be starting in an hour and a half right here in front of the school...where alivia attended kindergarten. alivia bippen and her grandmother died on balch road... four miles from where i'm standing... in a head on collision... limestone county schools superintendent tom sisk sent out this message on facebook... inviting people in the area to come and pray for the bippen family tonight... i'm going to be here during the vigil... trying to speak with the bippen family if they're here... and others who knew alivia and her grandmother linda... reporting live in limestone county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...