Speech to Text for Fire at Muscle Shoals Medical Building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information at 6... a medical office building at shoals hospital is closed indefinitely after a fire wednesday night. waay-31s alexis scott was there all afternoon getting more details into what patients are supposed to do now. right now shoals hospital is giving out notices to the patients of at least 6 doctors with offices in this building. their being told to call their physicians to reschedule any appointments. donna rigby, patient at medical office "it didn't bother me to have to reschedule, i'm just glad no one's hurt," donna rigby had no idea what was going on when she pulled into the parking lot of shoals hospital. she had a doctor's appointment.. but quickly realized that wasn't happening. donna rigby, patient at medical office "i figured there was construction going on, so i parked and i walked up to the tape and i stood there until i saw someone that i could ask," muscle shoals fire department has placed yellow and red tape caution tape all around the office building there was a fire on the third floor but fire officials do not know the cause yet. for now... they've decided to close the offices until the investigation is over. muscle shoals fire chief shawn malone told me firefighters were able put out the fire quickly thanks to something they call a stamp operation. fire chief shawn malone, muscle shoals fire department "we hook up to the outside stamp system, the fire department connection, and then we're able to take our hand lines and go usually up to the floor below the fire, and then advance on up into the fire area," fire chief malone told me this has a down side to it though. they save time by not having to hook their hoses up to the truck but firefighters have to work faster to get to where the fire is. fire chief shawn malone, muscle shoals fire department "take time to hook it up in a constricted stairwell area, and get everything set up, get your water flowing and then advance on down," i asked some people how they felt about the inconvenience and they're response was simply this... "no problem for me," ll rep outro no one was on the floor at the time of the fire but people in the building were excavated. no one was injured. we're told the fire department will continue to clean up inside and contractors will start making repairs. reporting in muscle shoals... alexis scott waay-31 news. the muscle shoals fire department told us the fire was contained to the third floor... but there was some smoke