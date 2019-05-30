Speech to Text for Boaz City Schools wants summer feeding program to continue growing

new at 6 -- the number of students in the summer feeding program at boaz city schools has more than doubled since it started. now the school district wants to feed even more students. waay31's steven dilsizian talked with the program director about the expectations going forward. 250 kids 18 and under came here, to boaz elementary school last year for free meals. this summer, the program director tells me they expect even more to walk through these doors. take sot: brandy tarvin - boaz city schools child nutrition director "we're so glad to be back because now we can eat again" those are the words child nutrition program director brandy tarvin hears when some students return to boaz city schools each year. tarvin leads the summer feeding program, a program that's been around for 18 years....and growing ever since. just last summer.... tarvin says they served thousands of meals. brandy tarvin - boaz city schools child nutrition director "8,000 meals that the child might not have had anything to eat at home" any child regardless of financial status, school affiliation, or where they live, can receive a free breakfast and lunch starting monday. jillian cheeks is a parent and says programs like this say a lot about the area. take sot: jillian cheeks - parent "it speaks to humanity and the compassion of our county, we care about ours and take care of ours" the boaz city school system says almost 70 percent of current students qualify for free or reduced meals. take sot: jillian cheeks - parent "it's a blessing that we are able to provide that through the school system, i feel like its just concerning a little bit that the numbers are so high" tarvin says the growth is not a concern...the school system has been trying to find ways to reach out to more people. they want to serve as many children as possible.. take sot: brandy tarvin - boaz city schools child nutrition director "we'd like to see more come in off the streets and come have lunch with us!" making sure no child is hungry this summer.in boaz -- sd -- waay31 news. along with boaz, albertville and marshall along with boaz, albertville and marshall county schools are also opening their own summer feeding