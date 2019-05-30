Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Plumbing Workforce

while the number of plumbers overall in alabama is increasing, the industry's struggling to attract younger workers. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith digs into the numbers and what employers are doing to boost their workforce. some say teaching by example is the best way to inspire. for 19-year-old jacob crider, watching his apartment's? superintendent helped inspire him into the world of plumbing. crider i look up to him a lot. so him being in it 30 something years, makes me want get there and find a job or a company that is home. right now, crider is working with early services inc... laying plumbing for a dining expansion at central school in madison county. jeff woodward says misconceptions about the job and a lack of interest in plumbing is slowing industry growth for young people. he says once they see what the job is actually like, it can spark excitement. woodward they've come in and seen what we do and they're like 'yeah, i want to learn this. this is going to be good.' according to the alabama department of labor, the number of plumbers at the journeyman or master level is up in the last few years. however, the number below that certified skill level has gone down, which officials say could be an indication that fewer young people are getting into the profession. --this is way too confusing. jim batson is a sixth generation master plumber and owner of h.c. blake. they've been in business since 1884 in huntsville. he says the key to attracting younger employees is to seek out the passionate ones. batson there are plenty of young people out there that really want to work, they just don't know what to work in. and so that's the treasure and it's basically locating the treasure in the treasure hunt. he says providing additional training is also important for attracting more workers. that's why two years ago, h.c. blake built a training center not only for its plumbers, but also the heating and air conditioning workers. batson if i train them here, and they go to sacramento, they can find a job the next day. so it's basically a scalable job. batson says its key for companies like his to invest in training to keep the industry going. batson i'm looking for my industry for the next hundred years. and so, i wish i would've started this in 1884. meanwhile, crider will start studying to get his journeyman's license this august. he says the reward of the business is seeing the finished product. crider just getting to look at it and drive by it and be like, hey, i welded in that building or i did all the plumbing in that building. reporting in madison county, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.