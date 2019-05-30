Speech to Text for Decatur Homicide Investigation

"i-team" tab. new information... a shooting investigation in decatur is now a murder investigation, after the teenage victim died from his injuries. decatur police identified the victim as 18 year old malachi mccray. he died yesterday after he was found shot on central parkway early tuesday morning. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with folks who work close to where the shooting happened. sarah carney, works in the area "i love everyone who comes into this store. i'm never scared here. it's definitely my second home." sarah carney has been working at crossroads grocery on central parkway for three years, and says she's never had to worry about crime. sarah carney, works in the area "there's always a cop here, i swear." so to hear malachi mccray was shot and killed not far from her workplace really came as a shock. sarah carney, works in the area "it breaks my heart to know that crime is happening here, because we have so many regular customers and we know them on such personal levels. i give them hugs and know about their lives. it's so sad to know that's happening around here." and she wasn't the only one surprised by the news. shawn metzgar, works in the area "i'm here back and forth every day. i stop here to get gas, and, obviously, i want to be safe. this does not seem like the type of area where something like that would happen." shawn metzgar was sad to hear the shooting victim was so young. shawn metzgar, works in the area "i can understand the type of devastation that can have on a community and the family. it's a sad, sad situation and i hope it never happens again." after the crime, sarah carney says she's going to be more aware of her surroundings, but wants to reassure those who visit her store that they have nothing to worry about. sarah carney, works in the area "we want our customers to know we're doing everything for y'all's safety. we always have cops on standby. we have alarm systems. we want everyone to feel safe here. we are watching out for you guys." decatur police said they identified everyone who was involved in the incident, but they had no probable cause to arrest anyone. the case