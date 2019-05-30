Speech to Text for Parole Reform Bill

happen. a parole reform bill is on its way to the governors desk. and less than half an hour ago -- she confirmed she'll sign it -- calling the legislation "a major win" for victims and their families. waay31's breken terry is live outside the state house after asking what this bill means for the parole board. i just sent an email to the governor's office asking when she would sign the parole bill into law. were still waiting to hear back from them but we do know once it becomes law the changes at the parole board will not take effect immediately. the parole bill came about after we started investigating the parole boards policies and procedures and the flaws in the system that lead to a violent man named jimmy spencer being paroled, not kept up with by his parole officer and failure after failure that kept him on the streets. spencer is now charged with murdering three people in guntersville. to add insult to injury the parole board leadership contests they did nothing wrong, and that they are not a broken system. leaders at the board even went as far as telling employees in these emails to contest the parole bill on tax payer time. listen to what the governor had to say about that. <me: governor what is your response to lyn head and eddie cook's emails against the parole bill. ivey: they should not be doing that and for employees to receive emails to drive their state cars down here to lobby legislature is not a good idea at all. lady: last question... > the wording of the bill says after it is signed by the governor it will take about three months to take effect. that's because it will take sometime to do the policy changes and find a person to serve at the governors behest over the parole board. live in montgomery bt waay31.