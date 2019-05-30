Speech to Text for Parole Reform Bill to Governor

com. tonight - a bill to reform alabama's "board of pardons and paroles" is on governor kay ivey's desk. lawmakers started pushing for change after a series of waay 31 i-team stories revealed systemic problems with the board - and members letting violent offenders out early. once signed, the law will give the governor and attorney general more oversite of the board. it will also strengthen victim notification, and stop early paroles for violent offenders. waay31's breken terry is live at the capitol where she's been working on this story for almost a year. this parole bill is centered around a parolee now charged with killing three people in marshall county. breken -- based off that case, there's still a lot of work to be done. : ad lib- go over all of the flaws. - spencer career criminal, violent while in prison -paroled without da or original victim knowing - sent to a halfway house -tricks parole officer -is arrested. parole officer does nothing. does not revoke his parole. -spencer arrested for muders. does this bill fix all of those problems? no it doesn't, but it's a start. this bill makes the parole board work directly with the attorney generals office and local district attorneys to better notify people about hearings. but here is what it doesn't do.. breken what are victims families feeling right now? with the passage of this bill they feel a little more confident in this process but again... shortly after the bill passed the senate -- the southern poverty law center came out against the legislation. the organization said in part -- "hb-380, if signed into law by the governor, will exacerbate the overcrowding problem. limiting parole - limits one of the most effective pathways to reducing overcrowding and the violence faced by department of corrections staff and incarcerated people." the s-p-l-c said -- according to its study on department of corrections data -- the parole system is working. the group said this legislation will punish rehabilitated inmates, causing them to stay in prison, longer. the attorney for the families of the 3 people killed in guntersville last summer released this statement - quote - "while this is little consolation for the families of colton, marie and martha, the strengthening of alabama's parole system is the only positive that could come from these tragic losses." the man charged with their deaths -- jimmy spencer, was a parolee at the time. the waay 31 i-team's been looking into the state parole board for more than a year now. all of our previous reporting on this case is online at waay t-v dot com under the i-team tab.