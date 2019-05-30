Speech to Text for HPD Officer Involved in Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight! a woman who saw some of the deadly shooting involving huntsville police - talked with waay 31. police said the woman they shot - crystal ragland - was waving a gun at neighbors at her apartment complex and wouldn't put the weapon down when officers arrived. the shooting happened at stadium apartments in west huntsville. that's right next to milton frank stadium. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sydney martin is live near the apartment complex tonight after working to learn more. huntsville police said they received multiple calls from concerned neighbors and the complex's management about crystal ragland pointing a gun at them this morning. one woman told me she came outside her friend's apartment and watched part of the incident unfold. voice of deseree montgomery "i was asleep in the bed and i heard several gunshots going off. it woke me up out of my sleep so i jumped up and ran to the bedroom window." deseree montgomery told me she stayed with a friend that lives at stadium apartments wednesday night.. she said she woke up to gunshots...and ran outside. montgomery didn't want to be shown on camera because she was too distraught after what she saw. voice of deseree montgomery"i asked the other police why did they shoot the woman? and they said the woman had a gun." police said when they arrived on scene, an officer knocked on ragland's front door and she came out the patio door. that's when officers instructed her to put down her gun, but said she wasn't cooperating. multiple evidence markers were place around the patio of a bottom floor apartment and the glass sliding door was shattered. montgomery says she's still reliving what happened. voice of deseree montgomery "never in my life. i'm scared. i still can't believe it." ragland's friends shared with waay 31 she had lived at the complex for several years. the two officers involved in the shooting are still at work..but are on administrative duty meaning they will not be out on patrol until the investigation is complete. huntsville police said the shooting will be reviewed by the department's incident review board in the coming weeks. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.