Speech to Text for Arab police: Drivers knocked down 3 traffic lights in one month

a-rab police say drivers carrying cargo that's too tall have knocked down 3 traffic lights in the last month. waay31's sierra phillips went to arab to learn what the city is doing about it. parker- "now that i look at how low they are....it doesn't really surprise me." in the last month, a traffic light at the intersection of northgate drive and hwy 231 in arab was hit once, and a light at the intersection of 7th avenue and hwy 231 was hit twice. and drivers say when problems happen on highway 231, it can affect the whole city. parker- "its where everybody comes to and from to get through arab." and it's not just the traffic issues but repairs will cost the city around 800 dollars per light. police say both intersections hit this month were measured this week and are at regulation height. parker- "it does need to be fixed." to fix the issue- officers are on the lookout for trucks carrying cargo that's too tall. if you're pulled over in a commercial or private vehicle for this, tickets and court cost could you over 200 dollars. in arab, sierra phillips, waay31 news arab police say the issue extends outside city limits over to guntersvlle and albertville.