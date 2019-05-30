Speech to Text for Boaz Fire Department to receive new fire training simulator

the boaz fire department is receiving a brand new fire training simulator, in order to teach local businesses how to put out a fire. waay31's steven dilsizian learned just how this hands-on simulator will work and prepare the community. the boaz fire department will soon have their fire training simulator and what that does is it creates a contained, small fire and forces the user to properly use a fire extinguisher. take sot: denise lynn - works at pink magpie "gosh, i have to have hands-on, i do not learn just by reading a manual" denise lynn works at a local business in boaz and says her store has never signed up for a fire training session before. but after hearing of a new training simulator, she's open to it! take sot: denise lynn - works at pink magpie "if we can all be better prepared in a fire situation or an emergency, i'm sure they cover a lot of different bases, then that's a good thing!" the boaz fire department received a $1,500 grant from country financial to help with any pressing needs the department had. that need was finding a better way to help train and prepare the community in the event of a fire. boaz fire chief jeff beck tells me the simulator is a new way of teaching life-saving skills. take sot: jeff beck - chief of boaz fire department "the hands on gives them that feeling, a relaxed feeling, of if something does happen, they don't panic" beck says the simulator doesn't just teach people how to use an extinguisher, but it also teaches how to safely approach fires.... especially in the summer with dry conditions. lynn says she is ready to sign up for a training session. take sot: denise lynn - works at pink magpie "this could really grow into something that could save somebody's life" in boaz -- sd -- waay31 news. the boaz fire department is expecting to receive the training simulator in a few weeks. they will then start posting to social media on how to sign up.