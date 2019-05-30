Speech to Text for Huntsville Fire returns to fight hot spots at Magnolia Place, residents try to salvage what's left

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now -- at least 20 people in huntsville are salvaging what's left from their apartments after a fire tore through 15 units. the fire happened yesterday at magnolia place apartments at the corner of meridian street and winchester road. today - huntsville fire was back out to put out a hot spot at the complex. now, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. waay31s sierra phillips is live there now - and talked with people as they picked up the pieces , sierra? take a look at the apartments now-- you can see the majority of the damage is in the top half. people who i talked to today crossed the yellow tape to try to get whatever they could from their homes. the big question now is-- where do they go next? mcclendon- "ain't really too much i can save but i just want to clean it up and help out anyone out here that i can." less than 24 hours after a fire tore through their homes-- people who live in magnolia place apartments came back to see what they could save. jolly- "it looks worse than it is to us....you know...we thought we lost everything." nicholas jolly lived in one of the lower floor apartments where there is less damage than his upstairs neighbors-- but his apartment still received a lot of damage. jolly- "the car seat had a little debris on it....but its better than we expected." jolly's wife is expecting a baby in 3 weeks. a lot of the baby items were okay- but not everyone was as lucky. mcclendon- "its kind of devastating -- you never think something like this would happen to you but it does." everyone i talked to is now trying to figure out where they go from here. me -"whats your plan, where are you going to live?" mcclendon- "that's a good question." we still don't know the exact cause of the fire. we do know the fire spread into the field behind the complex and 14 of the 15 units affected had people living in them. reporting live in huntsville, sierra phillips,waay31 news.