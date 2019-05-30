Speech to Text for Child on bike hit by car in Limestone County, flown to hospital in Birmingham

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

newscast. a child was airlifted from limestone county after they were hit by a car while riding their bike.. waay 31's scottie kay is at the scene right now... scottie what do we know about the child's injuries? not sure on age but kid on bike hit by car on rosie road troopers flown to children's hospital in bham ems officials head injury and broken leg -ems officials happened about an hour ago - troopers breaking news .. change is coming to alabama's pardon and parole board. in the last 90 minutes, after weeks of delays, the senate passed a reform bill and sent it to governor kayivey. waay31'sbreken terry is live outside of the state house. she uncovered the problems after a triple murder in marshall county last year.