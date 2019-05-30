Speech to Text for Alabama Senate passes bill to reform state parole board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news .. change is coming to alabama's pardon and parole board. in the last 90 minutes, after weeks of delays, the senate passed a reform bill and sent it to governor kayivey. waay31'sbreken terry is live outside of the state house. she uncovered the problems after a triple murder in marshall county last year. senators debated behind these doors for about two hours today. earlier in the day i asked governor kay ivey if she was confident it would pass. she said yes and just hours later, it happened. the bill gives the governor and attorney general more oversite over the parole board, stop early paroles, and strengthen victim notification. the attorney general's office drafted this bill after the waay31 i-team's investigation uncovered a series of flaws in the parole system that lead to a violent man being paroled and basically lost in the system. the parole board fought against this bill. and in emails obtained by the waay 31 i- team, two parole leaders called it bad for the state. although this is a win for victims families the attorney generals office was quick to point out this entire situation should have never happened. it's a somber note it's not a celebratory one because we think about the reason that were here. what the impitace was for this legislation, which was heartbreak for a lot of families so were very pleased and look forward for change at the pardon and parole board this is an evolving story and right now im working to find out when the bill would go into law if the governor signs it. live in montgomery bt waay31. shortly after the bill passed the senate -- the southern poverty law center came out against the legislation. the organization said in part -- "hb-380, if signed into law by the governor, will exacerbate the overcrowding problem. limiting parole - limits one of the most effective pathways to reducing overcrowding and the violence faced by department of corrections staff and incarcerated people." the s-p-l-c said -- according to its study on department of corrections data -- the parole system is working. the group said this legislation will punish rehabilitated inmates, causing them to stay in prison, longer.