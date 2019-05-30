Speech to Text for Coroner: Woman shot in confrontation with Huntsville police has died

the woman - shot by huntsville police after a confrontation with officers - has died. police say they received a call that - crystal ragland - was waving a gun at neighbors at her apartment complex. we first brought you this story as breaking news on our miidday newscast. the shooting happened at stadium apartments in west huntsville. it's located right next to milton frank stadium. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin is live near the apartment complex this afternoon after working to learn more about the investigation. dan, najahe- in the last hour we got an update from police that two officers are on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated. investigators were out here where the shooting happened for about 5 hours today. take a look at this video..you can see investigators focusing on a patio in the complex. the sliding glass door is shattered and multiple evidence markers are on the ground. police said ragland exited her apartment from the glass door when officers were knocking on her front door... right now police said the investigation could take weeks to complete. we're not going to sit here and assume what she was thinking. we'll just let the evidence play out but when they knocked on the front door she came out a different door. huntsville police shared with me, ragland had contact with officers prior to thursday . but said those calls were not at this apartment complex..and couldn't share what they were about. huntsville police said the shooting will be reviewed by the department's incident review board in the coming weeks. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.