Speech to Text for LawCall: Defective Products

lawsuit. and we'll answer your email questions. but first will league of siniard, timberlake & league is here to get us started. >> will league: first off, welcome to lawline become it's been a while. "lawcall", "lawline." welcome and thank you so much for coming up. we appreciate it. today we're talking "all about injuries." summertime, more people on the road, we see more uptick in motor vehicle wrecks with texting and driving. it's getting crazy. significant rear-enders because everyone is on the phone texting. we have a difficult time proving it in court but there's way to get around that and prove somebody is on their phone. >> robert lane: talk about defective products. first what does that mean? >> will league: if you're injured by a product, a defective product is placed in the stream of commerce, the alabama extended manufacturers liability doctrine basically says that if the injury was caused by the product and that defect caused the injury. so you may have a products liability claim. now, the product has to be used for its intended purpose. a scenario we use, if you're using your weedeater to trim your beard, that's not for the intended purpose. so the defect has to cause the injury whether it could have been designed or manufactured or distributed differently. if that caused i, you may have an alabama liability claim. so we're looking a lot at the military. they were dispensing earplugs that were patently defective causing significant injuries to a broad range of users, and so that is something we're seeing. also, in the opioid, were those drugs used for intended purpose? there's significant litigation surrounding that. that's going to come along the pipe as well in regards to product liability. some of those cases are time intensive. there can be class actions depending on how broad they are. you're hearing a lot about the johnson baby powder talcum power causing ovarian cancer. they have prone several times knowing it was defective. >> robert lane: so you go to a personal injury case for products liability case. >> will league: you do. you have an expert do an evaluation on the product, was it used for the intended purpose? how was it designed? how could it have been manufactured? all those things come in to determine whether it