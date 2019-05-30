Speech to Text for LawCall: Do I Have A Case?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on thattropy we'll pull out some questions, and we have some for our show. getting started michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here. >> michael timberlake: great to be here. >> sharon doviet: how do you know if somebody has a case? you guys do personal injury cases. just because you get hurt doesn't mane you have a lawsuit -- doesn't mean you have a lawsuit. how do you know? >> michael timberlake: it's a matter of talking to somebody with experience doing this type of work. our firm does initial consultations for free. most firms that do what we do do initial consultations for free. take the time and talk to somebody who knows what they're doing. we tell everybody all the time. there may not be a remedy for every wrong that happens. there are a lot of things that can come into play. if somebody intentionally harms you, you think, wow, i could sue that person. well, they may not have insurance for an intentional act or a criminal act where they hurt somebody else. so an intentional harm may not be a great thing. negligence is typically the action that we prefer to -- or that we use the most common because it's a carelessness, not necessarily recklessness. so it's a lower burden to prove, in terms of proving an injury. and alabama doesn't recognize strict liability for products. you still have to prove that things are defective. same thing with medical liability cases. simply because you didn't get the result that you wanted out of a medical procedure doesn't mean you have a claim against the doctor. there are a lot of factors that could come into play. it's important to sit down with a lawyer that does this type of work and get some answer, you know, make sure you document your facts, call a lawyer, go in and meet with the lawyer and sit down and ask them,