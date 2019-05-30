Clear

Possible officer involved shooting in Huntsville

Woman shot after confrontation with police .

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:22 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

we begin with breaking news at midday - a woman is shot after a confrontation with huntsville police this morning.. thanks for joining us- im alyssa martin. a police spokesperson says the shooting happened in the 3 thousand block of westheimer drive - just after 8-30 this morning.. officers responded to a call of an armed woman waving a gun at neighbors. waay 31s casey albritton is live at the scene talking with police. casey? new information at midday - a shooting investigation in decatur is now a homicide case. a spokesperson for the deactur police department said right now- no charges have been filed. police say 18 year old malachi mccray died yesterday
