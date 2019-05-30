Speech to Text for Pardon and parole bill on the floor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

9 million dollars. happening today -- the parole board bill is expected to go before the full senate. this could be the last time the bill is heard as the legislative session starts to come to a close in the next few days. we've been following this story for you from the start. we want to get right to waay 31's rodneya ross who is live now with what's at stake for the bill. live greg...alyssa...the senate will reconvene this morning at nine where the parole bill is expected to be on the floor at some point in the day. and it could be the last day for a vote on this bill. vo the parole board bill has already passed the house -- now it's up to the senate to pass it as well. the bill was first introduced after governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall called for changes to the way parole is handled after a waay 31 i team investigation pointed out serious flaws in the parole system. if passed -- the bill would give the governor more over site at the parole board, strengthen victim notification, and stop early parole hearings. live if the bill does not make it to the senate floor today to be voted on it could be in danger of not passing. however, attorney general steve marshall told us he is confident the bill will be passed and governor kay ivey will sign it. waay 31 will have a crew at the session today keeping tabs on what happens. live in hsv, rr, waay