Alivia Bippen Vigil

happening today-- a candle-light vigil for the six-year-old killed in a car crash this week will be held at creek side primary school. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on how the community is coming together. casey? officials say alivia bippen died in a car crash along with her grandmother, linda bippen on tuesday. friends are now asking for prayers for the family on facebook. officials say on tuesday, alivia and linda were involved in a head-on collision along balch road and maple ridge boulevard in madison. troopers say both cars ended up in a creek nearby. people who live near the area say balch road is dangerous and people often speed. a post is now being shared on facebook... announcing the six-year old's vigil. bippen was a kindergartner at creek side primary school... which is where the vigil is happening. bippen's vigil is tonight at 7:30 in front of the school. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.