Speech to Text for South Huntsville plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

emergency situation. happening today -- a community presentation to learn more information about new developments coming to south huntsville. the development is on haysland road and is already underway. it will consist of apartments and retail-- but others things as well. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at grissom high school where that meeting will take place tonight. good morning greg and alyssa-- you talked about apartments and retail-- the hays farm development will also include walking trails, a dog park and townhomes all as a way to revitalize south huntsville -- and today people in the area will have a chance to hear more about the development here at the high school and exactly how it will impact them. vo the hays farm development will stretch 850 acres north of grissom high school and will have an economic impact of 450-million-dollars for huntsville. early phases of the project are already underway which included the opening of the new grissom high school. the development will include retail and restaurant locations, a dog park, one-thousand housing units, and a six-mile walking trail. the developers told waay 31 the outdoor spaces will be the focal point after the city of huntsville tasked them with creating as much green space as possible. live at tonight's meeting the public will hear the next steps of the development. that happens at 6 pm here at the grissom high school auditorium. the south huntsville business association told us this development fits in with the main street alabama revitalization program that south huntsville is going through. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. jeff enfinger "trails will be designed, not only for walkers, but for bikers as well."