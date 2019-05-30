Speech to Text for Sparkam Drive Shooting

new details this morning about a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on sparkman drive. we now know one person was shot and is in the hospital. we first brought you this story as breaking news last night at 10. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what police say happened. casey? i'm here at the huntsville police department-- where officers told waay 31 late last night multiple shots were fired... and cars and apartments were hit police say they received a call about a loud pool party around 9:26 p-m... and then a few minutes later, they got a call about shots fired at an apartment complex located at 1500 sparkman drive. police say there were multiple cars hit by bullets... and some apartments were hit as well... one man was shot and is now recovering in the hospital-- police say there were no other injuries. officials say they do not have any suspect information to release. right now we don't know the condition of the victim in the hospital. and police are still investigating the shooting. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31