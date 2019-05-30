Clear

President Trump Responds to Mueller's Comments

Posted: May 30, 2019 7:46 AM
i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 20 minutes --president responding to comments made by the former special counsel --president says: --"mueller would have brought charges, if he had anything, but there were no charges to bring." --yesterday, mueller discussed indictments brought against russians --he also stated that doj protocol --"charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option
