7 Dead, 21 Missing in Budapest Following Boat Capsizing

Posted: May 30, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --happening now --crews are searching for 21 missing south koreans --sightseeing boat --capsized and sank in 7 seconds --live look at budapest, hungary --in past 10 minutes --south korea --pledged its own rescue workers --seven people died --seven people were rescued --the boat was heading in the same direction as the viking cruise ship it collided with
