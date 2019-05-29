Speech to Text for Man remembers brother lost to snakebite

bills. new details tonight at ten ... we're hearing from this man's brother. oliver baker died at huntsville hospital from an "almost never deadly" copperhea snake bite. his brother confirmed to waay 31 that oliver - who went by the nickname "chum" - was allergic to the venom and didn't know it ... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked with baker's brother over the phone today and got new details surrounding the fatal bite ... reb baker "i didn't realize anyone could be allergic to a snakebite." reb baker was there when his brother oliver ... who goes by chum ... was bitten by a copperhead snake at their family lake house in walker county ... rb "i was in the kitchen making a salad when i heard, i think, my nephew say 'he's been bitten'" baker told me chum was out walking his dog and was about to walk in the back door when the snake bit his ankle ... he said chum knew he needed to get to the hospital ... but passed out within minutes of being bitten ... rb "ultimately he was allergic to the snake bite itself which caused anaphylactic shock, and that led to the cardiac arrest and all of the damage to his organs." baker said his brother never regained consciousness ... and was rushed to a hospital in jasper before being flown to huntsville hospital where he died just before 4:30 monday afternoon... don webster ... with the ambulance service in huntsville... explained to me how they respond to snake bite calls ... don webster "what needs to be treated is the airway, the breathing, and the circulation." baker said he and his brother had epipens at the lake house for known allergies but didn't think to use them for a snake bite ... i asked webster if he thought it would have helped ... dw "i would have definitely probably tried it myself, but i can't guarantee anything like that." baker and his family doesn't think the epipen would have helped because his brother's reaction was so severe ... rb "basically there was just nothing that could be done." reb baker told us his brother was allergic to bees and wasps ... but no one knew he was allergic to copperhead bites ... his brother was 52 years old and leaves behind a