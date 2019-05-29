Speech to Text for Improvements on the way for Balch Road

new tonight at ten... waay 31 found out improvements are on the way for a road in madison. just tuesday, this was the scene of a deadly accident that killed a woman and her 6 year old grandchild... this map shows the road work breland companies is doing around balch road... including two new roads through their clift farms development... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. waay 31's kody fisher is live on balch road right now... he's speaking with people who live there to see if these improvements will impact them and their safety... ... right now i'm standing at the crest of a hill at the corner of balch road and moore street... people who live here tell me this is a dangerous corner... because of the hill...breland companies is going to be putting a light at this corner as part of their planned work... people i'm speaking with are all for that... nats: bessie noble built her house on balch road in 1979... she's seen the road change a lot... bessie noble/lives on balch rd "when i moved here the kids could play in the street, but i wouldn't dare let one go out there now." because of the increase in traffic... nats: bessie noble/lives on balch rd "it's just a constant stream. this is every day." ruby moore lives right next to balch road... she's excited about the changes... ruby moore/lives off of balch rd "it has gotten even more worse than it has ever been." kody fisher "one of the major roadway changes is going to be happening right here at the corner of hwy 72 and balch rd. they're going to create a 2nd left hand turn lane to help ease some of the backup onto balch rd. bessie noble/lives on balch rd "sometimes the traffic here lately has started backin' up from 72 all the way back to my house." nats: breland companies says the planned collector roads that connect to balch road... and wall triana highway are designed to help ease traffic flow people here are experiencing... in total... the road work is 9 million dollars... paid for by fees breland is collecting from homeowners moving into their development... nats: when ruby moore heard about all of the work that is going to be done in the next year... it was... ruby moore/lives off of balch rd "a relief." the madison county commissioner for this area... phil vandiver... told me the commission is concerned about the safety and traffic congestion on balch road... but right now... they don't have any plans to widen balch road to four lanes due to the lack of funding... reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news...