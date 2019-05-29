Speech to Text for Change to CDL Age Requirement

new details... one of the bills governor kay ivey signed into law today lowers the age requirement to get a commercial driver license - from 21 to 18. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with a driving instructor about what this means for local teens and businesses. starting in february of next year, you can expect to see younger folks behind the wheel of trucks just like this one. before governor ivey signed this bill, alabama was one of only two states that restricted the commercial driver license to people who are 21 years or older. with this new legislation, anyone under 21 will only be allowed to drive in alabama, and won't be allowed to haul hazardous material.