Speech to Text for Burgreen Road Safety Concerns

new information! a dangerous intersection in limestone county is getting a much needed safety improvement. the alabama department of transportation is installing traffic lights on highway 72 at burgreen road and dupree worthy road. there have been multiple car crashes over the years - some of them fatal. waay-31s alexis scott is live to explain why it's so dangerous. alexis? maurice gordon, owner of executive one auto "we don't really understand the impact that the speed is having towards the people that's merging into traffic," maurice gordon has been the owner of executive one auto for 8 years. he says he's seen about 10 crashes in front of his shop. he told me it bothers him to see so many cars speeding on highway 72. so now he's installed 5 cameras to help alabama state troopers. maurice gordon, owner of executive one auto "multiple cars flip over, we've had to change numerous mailboxes. unfortunately, we've had a death here where a motorcycle ran into a car," crews have already installed the foundation for the traffic signals like the wiring and poles. they'll hang the lights by thursday, but haven't said when they'll be activated. i asked how many crashes have happened here ... they said they can't give me those numbers. they did tell me this intersection was in need of better traffic laws...and gordon agrees. maurice gordon, owner of executive one auto "traffic is not being regulated properly. fortunately, this traffic light brings some hope to this situation," gordon says when the lights are finally activated, he hopes drivers will do the right thing. maurice gordon, owner of executive one auto "you know we have law-abiding citizens so i hope they will obey the traffic,"