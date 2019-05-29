Speech to Text for Apartment Fire on Winchester Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update tonight in huntsville. fire investigators are working to find out how massive fire started at an apartment complex on winchester road! tonigth at least 20 people are without a home! waay 31's sierra phillips has been following this breaking news for hours. she's live with what she's learned since we last checked in at 5. sierra? here's what we know so far- it all started around 1:30. al a &m officers saw the fire and started knocking on doors to help people. 14 of the 15 units affected were occupied before being destroyed. the wind pushed the fire into the field behind the complex. one person was injured but is expected to be okay. also expected to be okay--- milky-way the cat who was rescued by firefighters. i talked to his owner's mother about how it all happened. "we thought milky way had ran out with us , apparently he didn't he turned back and went inside and somehow the wonderful firefighters were able to find him ...he has no damaged he's a little singed he's a little upset but other than losing 3 lives he's alright" even though most crews are gone--- firefighters say they might be here until later into the night-- right now we're waiting to see what caused the fire. and red cross is assessing reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.