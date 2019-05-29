Clear

Fire at Magnolia Place Apartments

Sierra Phillips is on the scene of a fire at the Magnolia Place Apartment complex on Winchester Road.

Posted: May 29, 2019 5:48 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

Speech to Text for Fire at Magnolia Place Apartments

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're taking a live look at the scene at magnolia place apartments. fire crews have left -- and now investigators will move in to try and firgure out what started the massive fire. in the last half hour -- both roads surrounding the complex, meridian and winchester, have reopened. police shut them down while crews responded! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off tonight. waay 31's sierra phillips is still on the scene -- closer to the damage now. sierra what are you seeing?
