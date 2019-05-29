Speech to Text for New Ball Fields Saving District Thousands

new at five! new community t-ball and softball fields are being built in madison county! waay 31 learned the project is costing "district 3" one-tenth of what it should because they're using equipment and resources from current projects. the new fields will be built right in front of madison county commissioner craig hill's office on highway 72 east in brownsboro. waay 31 learned more about the project today one t-ball field, one softball field and a parking lot will be built on the land. commissioner hill said the area used to house a trailer...and has utilities and water already set up which will help keep the price down. the fields will also have a bathroom facility and picnic areas for families to enjoy. hill said it will be a major improvement for the entire community. craig hill, madison county commissioner "it was an eyesore. it was something that coming to work everyday the workers had to look at. we knew that we could find a better use for the property. we've had lot of people in the community wondering what's going on in front of our office on 72 and we're excited to build baseball and softballs." the project is expected to cost about 40 thousand dollars. hill said since the project is being done by district workers and county equipment, it'is saving them hundreds of thousands of dollars. the soil for the fields was brought over from the jordan road extension project that is being built about 4 miles away. hill said the fields should be done by the fourth of july and