Speech to Text for Dog owners noticing increase of ticks in North Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the temperatures heating up in north alabama - some of you are noticing a tick invasion! waay 31's sydney martin explains why - and what you can do to protect your pets. many dog parks in huntsville are empty right now because of the dr. anderson said the most common disease spread by ticks in north alabama is the rocky mountain spotted fever. symptoms in your pet can include poor appetite, fever, coughing and vomiting. lyme disease can be spread as well - but anderson said it's not as common in our area. as we move into the summer