Lauderdale Co. inmate to spend another 19 years in prison

Posted: May 29, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

new information... a lauderdale county man - already serving time in prison - just pleaded guilty to assault! travis fallows admitted to a 2014 assault in florence and will spend an additional 19- years in prison. but he may have killed someone else while behind bars! waay31's breken terry is live at the lauderdale county detention center with the stunning details. breken?
