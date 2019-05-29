Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters on scene of Huntsville apartment fire Full Story

Mt. Dew State Parks Joe Wheeler

State Parks across the state of Alabama have a lot to offer outdoor enthusiasts.

Posted: May 29, 2019 1:44 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan
Huntsville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events