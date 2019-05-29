Speech to Text for New company to gateway

happening today-- construction of a new aerospace defense campus at redstone gateway begins this morning. waay31's casey albritton is live with a look at what this campus will bring. casey? greg...alyssa... here at the redstone gateway, a ground- breaking ceremony will be held for the construction of four new buildings... all part of yulista, an aerospace defense company. yulista is headquartered right here in huntsville... and the new campus will be one of the largest campuses at the gateway. according to gateway officials, the campus will total at least three hundred thousand square feet... consisting of a multi-story building and three other facilities. the company creates solutions for the department of defense.... including aviation, logistics, training, and ground operations. yulista says they plan to have the new facilities built by the end of 2020... this morning mo brooks and other city officials will be speaking at the ground- breaking ceremony. it all starts at 11 this morning. live in