Speech to Text for Governor Kay Ivey signs CDL bill.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today. governor kayivey will sign several bills into law. one is house bill 479. it deals with commercial driver's licenses. with a truck driver shortage -- this could open up a new pool of drivers. waay31'srodneya ross is live this morning with the bill's details. good morning greg and alyssa--in a nut shell-- the bill will allow the state of alabama to issue commercial driver licenses to people who are at least 18 years of age -- and this is good news for the state. right now -- the age to get a c- d-l is 21 -- but governor kay ivey's signature would change that. by lowering the age to 18 -- it could help solve the shortage of truck drivers. alabama companies have had trouble finding drivers -- and programs like the one at calhoun college aimed at recruiting and training drivers-- says even doubling their program does not fulfill the need for drivers. calhoun college has even taken a new approach to recruiting -- focusing on finding women drivers. the salary for truckers is going up as well -- drivers can make around 70-thousand dollars. now-- once the governor signs this bill today-- it will be some time before the new law takes effect-- we're working to find out when exactly that will be. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.