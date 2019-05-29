Speech to Text for Governor Kay Ivey to sign HB468

happening today -- a bill to increase pay for corrections officers will be signed by governor kay ivey. it's just one of many bills getting the governors signature today. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with a look at the bill. greg...alyssa...the law -- h-b 468 will provide a two step pay raise for corrections officials in the state of alabama. this new law couldn't come at a better time-- when the state is already struggling to keep and hire corrections officials. and many see this as an opportunity for recruiting new hires. vo we took a look at some of the language of the bill-- and besides receiving a pay raise-- the bill also states quote "certain officers and employees of the department to receive payment for any accrued and unused annual leave day in excess of 480 hours up to a maximum of 80 hours per year". this comes as state lawmakers are pushing for prison reform which will include hiring more corrections officers. a report from the department of justice found alabama prisons are short staffed and under funded -- something governor ivey and state lawmakers say they are working to change. in marshall county alone -- we know there has been a shortage of corrections officers as several have been fired for bringing contraband or drugs into the prison -- while others are leaving because of low pay. live the bill will also give bonuses and education incentives to corrections officers to help with retention and hiring. once signed-- it will be several months before that bill takes affect. live in hsv,