Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. happening today. the state senate could hear the controversial parole board bill. the senate judiciary committee narrowly passed the bill yesterday. attorney general steve marshall introduced the bill. marshall took the action after waay 31 found a long list of problems with the parole system. governor kay ivey is also expected to sign a resolution today to name a stretch of i- 20/ 59 in honor of a birmigham police officer killed in the line of duty. sergeant wytasha carter was killed in birmingham in january. the wytasha l. carter memorial highway will be part of 20/59 in jefferson county. happening now. the search is on for an escaped inmate in jackson county. the sheriff's office say james baker escaped while on work- release helping a local non- profit. if you see him ... call the sheriff's office. national security adviser john bolton says there was a failed attack recently on oil tankers near the united arab emirates. bolton says he suspects iran was behind the failed attack but did not give any more details. iran's foreign minister responded this morning denying the accusations and says they're open to dialogue with the us but are also ready for war. within the past 15 minutes, the president tweeted about the upcoming alabama senate race. the president brought up roy moore saying he quote "unlike many other republican leaders, i wanted him to win." goes onto say that "roy moore cannot win and the consequences will be devastating...judges and supreme court justices."